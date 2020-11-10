LDF announces candidates’ list for district panchayat

CPI(M) to contest 15 seats and the CPI five seats

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Tuesday announced all 23 candidates for the Alappuzha district panchayat.

The CPI(M) will contest 15 seats and the CPI five seats. The Kerala Congress (M), Janata Dal (Secular) and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) will contest in one seat each.

Daleema Jojo, CPI(M) leader and incumbent district panchayat vice president, will contest from Aroor. Other CPI(M) candidates in the fray are Binitha Pramod (Poochakkal), P.S. Shaji (Pallippuram), V. Uthaman (Kanjikuzhy), K.J. Rajeshwari (Mararikulam), R. Riyas (Aryad), Geetha Babu (Punnapra), T.S. Taha (Karuvatta), Bipin C. Babu (Krishnapuram), Nikesh Thampi (Bharanikavu), K. Thushara (Nooranad), Manju Sreekumar (Venmony), Hemalatha (Mulakuzha), Valsala Mohan (Mannar) and M.V. Priya Teacher (Veliayanad).

CPI candidates include N.S. Sivaprasad (Vayalar), Anju P. (Amabalappuzha), Isabella Shine (Manakodam), A. Shobha (Pallippad) and K.G. Santhosh (Pathiyoor).

Binu Issac Raju of the KC(M) will contest from Champakulam. Athira G. of the Janata Dal (Secular) will be fielded from Chettikulangara and Shamsad Rahim of the LJD will seek mandate from Muthukulam.

In the outgoing 23-member Alappuzha district panchayat, the LDF has 16 seats (CPI(M) 13, CPI two, and JD(S) one) and the UDF seven (Congress six). The lone Kerala Congress (M) member shifted allegiance to the LDF after the party joined the left front recently.