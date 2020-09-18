Land identified for rehabilitating landslip survivors

IDUKKI A team led by District Collector H. Dinesan has identified nearly 50 cents at Kuttiyarvalley for rehabilitating the survivors of the Pettimudy landslip last month.
The death toll in the landslip, which destroyed four estate lanes in the Nayamakkad division on August 7, has been put at 66. Four persons are still missing.
Devikulam Subcollector S.Prem Krishnan, who was also in the team, on Friday said eight families in the area would be given title deeds within 10 days. The house construction would be completed by February, he said adding that if more eligible persons arrived, they would also be considered for allotment of land and houses.
The land had been identified in 3.5 acres marked for public purposes at Kuttiyarvalley, where nearly 2,000 families had already been accommodated under various housing schemes. The land was identified after considering water availability, road, and other facilities, the Subcollector said.
Earlier, at a meeting with the Chief Minister, representatives of Kanan Devan Hills Plantation (KDHP) Ltd said the company would construct houses on land provided by the government. The District Collector was entrusted with finding land suitable for house construction.
A total of 22 families from 30 homes in the four tea estate lanes were caught in the landslip. Only members of eight families had survived the tragedy, according to the KDHP.
