Lakshmana Pulavar wins Folklore Akademi Award

Noted exponent of Tholpavakkoothu M. Lakshmana Pulavar has been chosen for the Kerala Folklore Akademi Award, 2020.
He won the award for his contributions to Palakkad’s unique temple art form. Lakshmana Pulavar is arguably the only Thopavakkoothu artiste in the State capable of presenting 2,100 slokas of Ramayana beginning from the birth of Lord Rama to his ascension to the throne (Pattabhishekam).
Mr. Pulavar has also won several awards from the State and Central governments. His son Sajeesh Pulavar too had won the Kerala Folklore Akademi’s Yuva Pratibha Puraskar. Mr. Pulavar runs Harishree Kannan Tholpavakkoothu Kala Kendra at Koonathara, near Shoranur, in the district, where the art form is taught and promoted.
Mr. Pulavar has presented Tholpavakkoothu not only in other States, but also in foreign countries like Germany, Sweden and Greece. Tholpavakkoothu is a shadow puppet show presented in Bhadrakali temples of Palakkad and neighbouring regions by using leather puppets.
It usually tells the stories of Ramayana. The Ramayana stories are usually told in seven or 14 or 21 days from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath