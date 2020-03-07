KWA installs 1,270 temporary taps in city for devotees

With the demand for drinking water already up on account of the summer, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is making additional arrangements to ensure adequate supply for the thousands who will converge on the city for the Attukal Pongala on Monday.

The KWA has installed 1,270 temporary taps in the city in view of the festival. Arrangements for ensuring adequate water for devotees will be completed by Saturday, the KWA said.

Tanks installed in the Pongala zones will be replenished using tanker lorries. The KWA has also set up 50 showers at the ghats in the Attukal region, a KWA spokesperson said. The KWA has divided the festival region into four zones — Attukal, Fort, Chala, and Sreevarahom.

Seven hundred taps will be installed in the Attukal zone that covers Attukal, Kalippankulam, Konchiravila, Kuriathy and Manacaud wards. As many as 130 taps will be set up in the Thampanoor and Chala wards included in the Chala zone; 160 in the Fort zone covering Fort and Eanchakkal wards; and 280 taps in the Sreevarahom, Ambalathara, Kamaleswaram, Manikyavilakom, and Puthenpalli wards included in the Sreevarahom zone.

Repair team

The KWA is also deploying a team that will be available round-the-clock for carrying out repairs till the end of the festival.

The KWA is also opening additional vending points for ensuring uninterrupted water supply to the kiosks being set up by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

The KWA expects to complete all repairs and maintenance work by Saturday.