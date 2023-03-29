KVASU to set up translational research centre at Mannuthy for improving livestock

March 29, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KALPETTA

Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) is preparing to set up a translational research centre on its Mannuthy campus to enhance multidisciplinary research aimed at improving livestock.

The centre has been designed to help faculty members and students conduct research that is relevant to the farming community, Vice-Chancellor M.R. Saseendranath told The Hindu.

The project envisages converging research, industry and regulatory requirements to foster ‘Productisation and commercialiasation’ in livestock and allied sectors, Dr. Saseendranath said. Research activities at the varsity are aimed at enhancing livestock and poultry population in the State, developing effective vaccines and diagnostics, evolving mitigation strategies for dealing with climate change, and developing value-added livestock products, he added.

The centre will be set up at a cost of ₹20 crore through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), and it will have a central facility and specialised facilities established at the periphery, C. Latha, Director of Academics and Research, KVASU, said. Moreover, research in the field of biomedicine is done at the university, she added.

The proposed centre will house facilities such as Omics (study of biomolecules) for translational research, translational biomedical research centre for regenerative medicine and biomaterial development, centre with diagnostic facilities for animal diseases with special emphasis on the ‘One Health’ platform, centre for research and development of vaccines against infectious diseases in livestock, poultry and companion animals, and centre for development and transfer of integrated climate resilient technology prototype, she said.

Besides, peripheral facilities will also be established. They include a centre for value-added meat and egg products, centre for commercialisation of value-added dairy/ethnic foods, technology transfer for start-ups, and small animal experimental facilities, Dr. Latha added.