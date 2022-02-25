KVASU sub centre for Kakkur
Minister Saseendran chairs the meeting
Kozhikode
Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran on Friday held a meeting with the district-level officers as part of the measures to speed up the opening of a sub centre of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at Kakkur. Procedures to hand over the required extent of land for the facility were mainly discussed at the meeting. Officials informed the Minister that the survey works for the land acquisition had already been completed. Additional District Magistrate C. Mohammed Rafeeq, Deputy Collector Jacob T. George and Special Officer E.M. Mohammed were present.
