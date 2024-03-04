GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KVASU serves show cause notice on Dean

Notice served on M.K. Narayanan in connection with the death of Sidharthan J.S.

March 04, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) officiating Vice-Chancellor P.C. Saseendran served a show-cause notice on Monday on the Dean of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, in connection with the death of a second-year veterinary student of the college.

Dr. Saseendran told The Hindu that he had served the notice on M.K. Narayanan in connection with the death of Sidharthan J.S. The student was found hanging in the hostel’s bathroom on the university campus on February 18.

Earlier Dr. Narayanan denied charges that he had failed to notify Sidharthan’s parents of his death. Speaking to the media, Dr. Narayanan said he had requested his friends to convey the news to the family. He said any reports on the contrary were baseless.

Dr. Saseendran said an appropriate decision would be taken only after considering the reply to the show-cause notice.

Meanwhile, the college will remain closed till March 10 due to security reasons.

