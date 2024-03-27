GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KVASU gets new V-C; second appointment in a month

March 27, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. K.S. Anil.

Dr. K.S. Anil.

K.S. Anil has been appointed the new Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) at Pookode in Wayanad. Dr. Anil is a Professor, at the Department of Livestock Production Management, College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Mannuthy, Thrissur.

His appointment follows the resignation of Dr. P.C. Saseendran, who had assumed charge as V-C of KVASU earlier this month. His resignation was accepted by the Governor’s on Monday.

Following ragging incident

Dr. Saseendran had stepped down from the position after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan cancelled the Vice-Chancellor’s contentious order to reinstate 33 students of the institution, who had been suspended in connection with the alleged murder of second-year veterinary student J.S. Sidharthan last month. The student was found hanging in the bathroom of the college hostel on February 18.

Dr. Saseendran’s interim appointment came following the suspension of Vice-Chancellor Dr. M.R. Saseendranath in the backdrop of the controversy that erupted after the student’s death.

Speaking to media after assuming office, Dr. Anil said the institute will cooperate with the investigation in connection with the student’s death. “It has been learned that probes are under way by a Judicial Panel as well as the CBI and we will provide all support for it,” Dr. Anil said.

Former V-C’s case in HC

Meanwhile, former V-C Saseendranath legally challenged his suspension in the Kerala High Court on grounds that the Governor’s move was outside his jurisdiction and was against the varsity statute. Moreover, the suspension was made without seeking any explanation from him, the former V-C said. The HC will consider the case on April 3.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.