KVASU gets new V-C; second appointment in a month

March 27, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KALPETTA

K.S. Anil has been appointed the new Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) at Pookode in Wayanad. Dr. Anil is a Professor, at the Department of Livestock Production Management, College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Mannuthy, Thrissur.

His appointment follows the resignation of Dr. P.C. Saseendran, who had assumed charge as V-C of KVASU earlier this month. His resignation was accepted by the Governor’s on Monday.

Following ragging incident

Dr. Saseendran had stepped down from the position after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan cancelled the Vice-Chancellor’s contentious order to reinstate 33 students of the institution, who had been suspended in connection with the alleged murder of second-year veterinary student J.S. Sidharthan last month. The student was found hanging in the bathroom of the college hostel on February 18.

Dr. Saseendran’s interim appointment came following the suspension of Vice-Chancellor Dr. M.R. Saseendranath in the backdrop of the controversy that erupted after the student’s death.

Speaking to media after assuming office, Dr. Anil said the institute will cooperate with the investigation in connection with the student’s death. “It has been learned that probes are under way by a Judicial Panel as well as the CBI and we will provide all support for it,” Dr. Anil said.

Former V-C’s case in HC

Meanwhile, former V-C Saseendranath legally challenged his suspension in the Kerala High Court on grounds that the Governor’s move was outside his jurisdiction and was against the varsity statute. Moreover, the suspension was made without seeking any explanation from him, the former V-C said. The HC will consider the case on April 3.