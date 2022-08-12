KV teachers’ forum meeting
The 5th conference of the All India Kendriya Vidyala Teachers Association of Ernakulam region, which includes districts from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram will be held on Saturday at Bhagyamala Hall inside the Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium here. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the meeting.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.