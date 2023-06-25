HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KV NTPC Kayamkulam begins admission process

June 25, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

After weeks of uncertainty, Kendriya Vidyalaya NTPC Kayamkulam has commenced registration for new admission to Classes I, II and XI (Plus One-Science). The school issued the admission notification after A.M. Ariff, MP, intervened and approached Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan.

Authorities had earlier contemplated closing down the school in a phased manner after NTPC decided to stop sponsoring the institution. The move was dropped following legal battles. Though NTPC wrote a letter to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangatan in April this year promising to continue sponsoring the institution and to begin admission for the 2023-24 academic year, no further action was taken.

Mr. Ariff on June 5 wrote a letter to the Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangatan seeking urgent intervention to start the admission process. After knowing that a political decision was required, he approached the Union Minister.

The admission forms can be downloaded from kayamkulamntpc.kvs.ac.in. Registration will close on July 3 at 5 p.m.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.