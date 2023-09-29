HamberMenu
Kumarakom tops in revenue per available rooms in country: survey

The survey, 'Indian Hospitality Trends and Opportunities', conducted by hospitality consulting firm Hotelivate, also reveals that the famed beach destination Kovalam has earned the third place in a list of top 15 destinations.

September 29, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nandakumar T 6656

Kerala’s backwater hub Kumarakom has topped an all-India survey of revenue gained by hotels and resorts in popular leisure destinations, posting the highest revenue per available room (RevPar) in the financial year 2022-23.  

The survey, ‘Indian Hospitality Trends and Opportunities’, conducted by hospitality consulting firm Hotelivate, also reveals that the famed beach destination Kovalam has earned the third place in a list of top 15 destinations.

RevPar, an industry metric used by hotels to price their rooms, refers to revenue generated per available room whether occupied or not.

According to the 26th edition of the survey, properties in Kumarakom had the highest RevPar of ₹11,758 in FY 23, followed closely by Rishikesh in Uttarakhand (₹10,506) and Kovalam (₹9,087). Metros like Mumbai (₹7,226) and Delhi (₹6,016) stand at sixth and 11th positions respectively as per the survey.

The report, which analyses the industry performance by star category, administrative zones and 20 major hotel markets, has a participation base of 1,540 hotels representing a total inventory of 1,65,172 rooms. 

“The survey clearly shows that tourism in Kerala has been on a steady surge, completely recovering from the downturn triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

Set in the backdrop of Vembanad Lake, Kumarakom village is a popular tourist destination dotted with canals and backwaters and panoramic rural settings. Earlier this year, Kumarakom hosted a meeting of the G20 sherpas.

Apart from Kumarakom and Kovalam, the top 15 on the list include Srinagar (4th position), Udaipur (5), Goa (7), Mussoorie (8), Ranthambore (9), Mahabaleshwar (10), Shimla (12), Varanasi (13), Ooty (14), and Lonavala (15).  

Hotels in metro cities have higher year-round occupancy compared to leisure destinations. They also have a large corporate customer base, which have contracted rates that pull down the RevPar compared to leisure destinations.

