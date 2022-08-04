Kerala

Kudumbasree Executive Director takes charge

Civil servant Jafar Malik assumed charge as Kudumbasree Executive Director on Thursday. He was earlier District Collector of Ernakulam. He succeeds P.I. Sreevidya whose inter-cadre deputation has ended. Mr. Malik who is currently State Information and Public Relations Director has been given full additional charge of the Kudumbasree.


