Kudumbasree Executive Director takes charge
Civil servant Jafar Malik assumed charge as Kudumbasree Executive Director on Thursday. He was earlier District Collector of Ernakulam. He succeeds P.I. Sreevidya whose inter-cadre deputation has ended. Mr. Malik who is currently State Information and Public Relations Director has been given full additional charge of the Kudumbasree.
