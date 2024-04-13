GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kudumbashree to organise 82 Vishu markets in district

April 13, 2024 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Heralding the arrival of Vishu, Kudumbashree Thiruvananthapuram district mission is organising Vishu markets at 82 centres in the district.

The Vishu markets are being held in Kudumbashree’s community development societies (CDSs) in 72 panchayats and 10 Corporation CDSs.

The markets will be open for a minimum of three to five days and will go on till the April 17.

As Vishu is the spring harvest festival, the markets will put up for sale the produce grown by Kudumbashree’s women farming groups to make the Vishu feast a sumptuous one. Besides farm produce, other Kudumbashree products such as snacks, pickles, pappadom, and handicrafts will be available. Locally made dishes such as payasam may also be available in some of the markets.

The Kudumbashree district mission is providing ₹7,000 for rural CDSs and ₹12,000 to arrange for infrastructure and pay the honorarium of the support staff for each market. It expects sales to the tune of ₹80 lakh for the Vishu markets.

