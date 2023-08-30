Kudumbashree members dance to break world record 

August 30, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Thrissur

A mega Thiruvathirakkali organised as part of the Onam celebrations in Thrissur on Wednesday created history.

The performance, in which 7,027 dancers participated, secured place in the LIMCA Book of Records and Talent Record Book for participation of the highest number of dancers in a Thiruvathirakkali.

Kudumbashree Mission members from across the district participated in the Thiruvathirakkali performed at the Government College ground, Kuttanellur. The Onam celebrations were organised by the Tourism Department, DTPC, Thrissur, district administration, and the Thrissur Corporation.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan inaugurated the mega Thiruvathirakkali, which gave the message of unity, at 5 p.m. When more than 7,000 women wearing the traditional Kerala sari stepped to the tunes, it was a sight to behold.

The existing record of Thiruvathirakkali was performed by 6,582 dancers, noted the organisers.

“Kudumabshree Mission, the largest collective of women in the world, is a symbol of women empowerment,” the Minister said. He congratulated the mission members who secured the world records for the State. Kudumbashree’s mega Thiruvathirakkali will be staged at the Thekkinkadu maidan from next year, he said.

Talent Record Book observer Raj Ahmmed Bashir Sayyid handed over the certificate of record to the Kudumbashree Mission district coordinator A. Kavitha. The certificate of the LIMCA Book of Records will be presented later. Steps will be started to enter the feat in the Guinness Book of Records too, the Kudumbashree Mission coordinator said.

After the mega Thiruvathira at Kuttanellur, a music programme was staged by playback singer Akbar Khan at the Thekkinkadu maidan, the main venue of the district-level Onam celebrations. Comedy and cinematic dance by Sathish Kalabhavan and team and comedy and special act show by actor Tiny Tom followed.

An anti-drug awareness cultural programme, a music programme ‘Old is Gold’ led by Thrissur Padmanabhan and fusion flute recital by Rajesh Cherthala are the major programmes on Thursday.

The famous Pulikkali competition will be held on Friday (September 1) from 4 p.m. A music night by Thrissur Kalasadan will follow the valedictory, which will be attended by Ministers K. Rajan, R. Bindu and K. Radhakrishnan.