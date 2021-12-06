Kudumbashree is symbol of social empowerment: Minister

K. Rajan launches Adaraneeyam — Aswasa Dayakam

Kudumbashree Mission is a symbol of social and financial empowerment and it could make a mark in all fields of life in the State, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating Adaraneeyam — Aswasa Dayakam, a project implemented by the Thrissur district Kudumbashree Mission, here on Sunday.

“The Kudumbashree Mission, formed two-and-a-half-decades ago with the aim of alleviating poverty, can be involved in many remarkable projects the State witnesses. Several projects and initiatives, including Nava Kerala Mission, floods loan, women empowerment, janakeeya hotels and survey of the really poor, have been effectively conducted by the Kudumbashree Mission” the Minister said.

Financial aid

Mr. Rajan distributed financial assistance under the project Pravasi Entrepreneurship Augmentation and Reformation of Livelihood. Young entrepreneurs were honoured at the function. P. Balachandran, MLA, presided.

The Adaraneeyam — Aswasa Dayakam project is aimed at honouring persons who have excelled in various fields, and to provide financial assistance to the eligible under various projects.

Six entrepreneurs who have won Pradhan Mantri YUVA Yojana awards were honoured at the function. The award winners are Shyama Suresh (Lakshmi Jute and Cloth Bag), Raseenabi (Thirasree Stitching Village), Dhanya M.S. (Haritham Mushroom Pickle), Saranya Saneesh (Carry Me Eco Friendly Paper Bag), Sarat V.A. (Hydro Pro-Water Purification System) and Sini Nidhin (Navaneetham Backhouse).