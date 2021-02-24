Kudumbashree goods in Supplyco

Kudumbashree products have reached shelves of 77 Supplyco retail outlets in the State.
In a convergence programme with Supplyco, food products manufactured by Kudumbashree entrepreneurs are being sold through Supplyco super markets, hyper markets, and people’s bazars across the State.
Following an agreement between the Kudumbashree and Supplyco, Kudumbashree members have identified 400 Supplyco super markets, hyper markets, and people’s bazars, visited 395 of them in recent days, and received nod for shelf space for Kudumbashree products in 315 of them.
Shelf space provided initially at Supplyco’s two hypermarkets at Vazhuthacaud and Sreekaryam in the city has now been extended to 77 stores across Kerala within two weeks. The Supplyco stores are expected to be a huge support to the Kudumbashree’s marketing mechanism.
Kottayam
So far, Kottayam has the maximum Supplyco outlets where Kudumbashree products are being provided shelf space – 19. Ernakulam with 12 outlets and Idukki with 10 are close behind.
The Kudumbashree targets sale of its products through 500 Supplyco outlets in the first phase. Employment for 4,000 women is expected to be generated through this. There are more than 1,600 Supplyco outlets across the State. Each outlet is supplied products by nearly five Kudumbashree units.
