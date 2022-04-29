KU Syndicate orders inquiry into question paper lapses

Questions replicated in one instance, answer key given in place of question paper in another

The Syndicate of the University of Kerala on Friday ordered an inquiry into the question paper fiasco that resulted in the cancellation of two examinations. A meeting of the Syndicate discussed the fallout of the controversy that has brought its examination system as well as those of other universities, including Kannur University, under scrutiny.

The Kerala University replicated a question paper circulated last year for a common examination conducted on April 4 for the sixth-semester BA English Language and Literature, and BA English and Communicative English. The examination on ‘Methodology and Perspectives of Humanities’ had to be cancelled. A re-examination was held a week ago.

The distribution of an answer key in place of the question paper that had to be distributed for a special examination held for fourth-semester BSc Electronics students in February also raised questions about examination preparedness. While only one of the four registered students turned up, the examination too had to be cancelled after the lapse came to light during evaluation of the answer script.

The Syndicate, which met a few days after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sought explanation, took a stern view of the lapses. It also entrusted Pro Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar with the inquiry, the findings of which will be considered by the Syndicate at its next meeting.