KU Syndicate debars teacher for exam fiasco

Controller of Examinations censured for distributing answer key in place of question paper

The Syndicate of Kerala University on Tuesday decided to debar from examination duties the teacher who replicated question papers that necessitated the cancellation of an examination.

The action was taken on the basis of an inquiry conducted by Pro-Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar into the fiasco.

The university had replicated a question paper that had been circulated last year for a common examination that was conducted on April 4 for sixth-semester B.A. English Language and Literature, and B.A. English and Communicative English. The examination on ‘Methodology and Perspectives of Humanities’ had to be conducted again.

With the question paper setter belonging to another university, the Kerala University will submit a report to the Additional Principal Secretary of Higher Education and the Director of Collegiate Education.

In addition to permanently debarring the teacher from the examination process of the university, steps will be adopted to recover the expense of the re-examination.

The Syndicate also took a stern view of the distribution of an answer key in place of the question paper that had to be distributed for a special examination held for fourth-semester B.Sc. Electronics students in February. It has decided to censure the Controller of Examinations and the officials of the confidential unit of the examination section for the lapse. The expense of the re-examination will also be recovered from those concerned, the university says.

The decisions have come against the backdrop of the Raj Bhavan’s intervention in the controversy.