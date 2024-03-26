KU researcher chosen to attend Nobel laureates’ meet

March 26, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Amrithakrishnan B., a research scholar of Department of Physics, Kerala University, has been chosen to attend the 73rd Lindau Nobel Laureate meeting scheduled to be held in Lindau, Germany, from June 30 to July 5.

The researcher is one among the 650 young scientists selected for over 90 countries to interact with more than 30 Nobel laureates in Physics. The scientific programme will focus on three main areas, viz., quantum physics and quantum technologies, physics-based solutions to the energy challenge, and artificial intelligence in physics, this year, according to a press note. (EOM)