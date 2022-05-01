KTU to organise placement drive

A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) is facilitating a placement drive of NeST Digital for students graduating in 2022 across all its affiliated colleges.

According to an official release, the evaluation process for the recruitment will consist of online test followed by an interview. Students will be able to join the online test from any location.

While students from colleges in Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad will be interviewed at Mar Baselios Institute of Technology and Science in Kothamangalam, those from colleges in Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta can attend the interview that will be held at the College of Engineering in Munnar.

Students from colleges in Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram, Kasaragod and Wayanad will have their interviews at MEA Engineering College in Malappuram, and those from colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha will be able to attend their interviews at Rajadhani Institute of Engineering and Technology. The final results of the drive are expected by the end of May.

The company currently has around 300 vacancies for qualified BTech, MTech and MCA candidates and will offer a remuneration of ₹3.5 lakh (cost to company) and an additional retention bonus of ₹1 lakh in the first year.