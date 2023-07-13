KTU sanctions new courses, hikes student intake for new academic year

July 13, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has accorded sanction for 64 new-generation engineering courses in the 2023-24 academic year. The student intake will also be increased in 47 colleges.

The university has also decided to issue no-objection certificates to establish two self-financing colleges in Malappuram and Kottayam and to organise visits by its expert and inspection committee at these institutions. An order has been issued in this regard on the basis of recommendations by the Syndicate standing committee of affiliation.

The KTU has completed its affiliation exercise well ahead of the deadline set by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on July 31. It has submitted a list of 140 engineering colleges that have completed the affiliation process as well as the information on seat hikes and sanctioning of new courses.

The new-generation courses that have been introduced in select colleges include BTech programmes in Computer Science and Engineering with specialisations in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Internet of Things, and Machine Learning; BTech Electrical and Computer Engineering; and BTech Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology).

In view of the job market trends, many colleges have obtained sanction for increasing student intake for BTech Computer Science and Engineering.

In addition to the existing BTech, BArch and BDes courses, the university will commence BVoc programmes this academic year. The university has currently permitted the IHRD-run College of Engineering in Kallooppara, Pathanamthitta, to commence a BVoc programme in Cybersecurity.

This academic year will also witness the introduction of MBA courses with specialisations such as shipping and logistics management and logistics and supply chain management.