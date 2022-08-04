KTU receives over 7,000 applications for digital certificates after BTech results announcement

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has issued over 7,000 digital certificates within four days of the announcement of this year’s BTech results.

Students of the 2018-22 BTech batch have generated and downloaded 4,520 provisional certificates and 2,492 grade cards thus far, according to an official release. The results were formally declared on August 1.

The provisional certificates and grade cards were made available in digital format bearing the e-signature of the Controller of Examinations on the student portal on the same day.

KTU is the only university in the State that offers certificates in the digital mode to students. The design of the grade cards is modelled on the transcript. The document lists the grades of semesters one to eight. Grade cards of various semesters are also made available on the student portal after the completion of the respective semesters.