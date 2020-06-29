KTU puts off final-year exams indefinitely

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has indefinitely postponed the final-year engineering examinations on account of the widespread panic and travel uncertainty induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The eighth-semester BTech regular and supplementary examinations were scheduled to begin on July 1.

KTU Vice Chancellor Rajasree M.S. said the decision to defer the examinations was taken at a meeting of the Syndicate standing committee on examinations convened by Pro Vice Chancellor S. Ayoob on Monday morning.

Grievances abound

The university has been receiving grievances from students, parents and student organisations citing hardships in appearing for the examinations.

Many final-year engineering students have been stranded abroad and in other States and some others who managed to reach Kerala in recent times were undergoing quarantine.

The KTU plan to organise examinations in containment zones also sparked panic.

The panel also referred the matter to the Academic Council, chaired by Dr. Rajasree, which will factor in various aspects including a recommendation made by a University Grants Commission (UGC) committee to cancel final-year examinations and evaluate students’ performance on the basis of previous semesters’ examinations and internal assessment.