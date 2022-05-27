KTU publishes BArch, BDes results

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has published the results of ninth-semester BArch (regular and supplementary) examinations and second- and fourth-semester BDes (regular) examinations.

The deadline for applying for revaluation and the copy of answer script is June 1.

The results of the second- and fourth-semester (regular and supplementary) and sixth-semester (regular) examinations of BHMCT have also been published. The last date for submitting requests for answer script copy and revaluation is May 30.

MTech

The results of third-semester MTech (regular) examinations conducted by the Kannur cluster have been published. The deadline for seeking copies of the answer scripts is May 31. Further details regarding the results can be obtained on www.ktu.edu.in.