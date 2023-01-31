HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KTU organises placement drive for differently abled students

January 31, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has collaborated with Technopark-based automotive software solution provider Acsia Technologies to organise a placement drive exclusively for differently abled final-year engineering students.

Vice Chancellor in-charge Ciza Thomas inaugurated the programme here on Tuesday. The university has commenced talks with other companies that have expressed willingness to hire differently abled students.

Acsia Technologies chief executive officer Jijimon Chandran and National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) Neurodevelopmental Sciences department head Suja K. Kunnath were among those present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.