KTU organises placement drive for differently abled students

January 31, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has collaborated with Technopark-based automotive software solution provider Acsia Technologies to organise a placement drive exclusively for differently abled final-year engineering students.

Vice Chancellor in-charge Ciza Thomas inaugurated the programme here on Tuesday. The university has commenced talks with other companies that have expressed willingness to hire differently abled students.

Acsia Technologies chief executive officer Jijimon Chandran and National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) Neurodevelopmental Sciences department head Suja K. Kunnath were among those present.