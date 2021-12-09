KTU invites applications for internship

Innovation by Youth with Disabilities (I-YwD), a project coordinated by the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU), is offering internship for second-year BTech students of the university.

According to an official release, the six-month internship is available in the areas of social media marketing, graphic design, videography and video editing, and content writing. The internship will be conducted in both online and offline mode.

Students who complete the programme will be provided certificates of completion. Those interested should submit their statement of interests and work samples to internwithiywd@gmail.com. The deadline for submitting application is December 13.

I-YwD provides a platform for specially abled youth to innovate and launch their start-ups. The KTU is associated as university partner for promoting innovation among youth with disabilities by utilising the competencies of affiliated colleges, faculty members, and students.