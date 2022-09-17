Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will formally inaugurate the human resources development centre of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University on Monday. An induction training programme for teachers will also be launched on the occasion. Vice Chancellor M.S. Rajasree will preside over the programme.
KTU human development centre to be opened
