KTU commences exam registration
APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has commenced registration for various examinations.
The examinations include second semester BDes and BHMCT; fourth and sixth semester BHMCT; fourth and sixth semester BArch; second, fourth and seventh semester BTech; and second semester BArch regular and supplementary examinations.
The university has also extended the deadlines for course/examination registration for the second and the fourth semester MTech, MArch, MPlan, integrated MCA and PhD even semester examinations. Further details can be obtained from www.ktu.edu.in.
