KTU BTech results published
APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has published the results of BTech (2015 scheme) fifth-semester supplementary and FE (failed due to eligibility) examinations. The deadline for applying for answer book copies and revaluation will be notified later.
The university also published the results of second semester BArch supplementary (Jury) examination. The detailed results are available on the university website.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.