KSUM to hold Rural-AgriTech Hackathon

Event part of business conclave to be hosted by CPCRI from June 9

To promote innovative technical solutions that will contribute to the growth of agriculture in the country, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will conduct a ‘Rural-AgriTech Hackathon’ on the sidelines of the Rural India Business Conclave 2.0 (RIBC 2.0) that will commence here on June 9.

The five-day RIBC 2.0 is held in association with the Kasaragod-based Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI). The hackathon will be held at Wintouch Palm Meadows, Kasaragod, while the CPCRI will be the venue for RIBC 2.0.

The hackathon aims to derive technical solutions for the agriculture sector and develop technologies that are beneficial for tapping tourism possibilities of rural India. Students from the technology sector, researchers, start-ups, and professionals can participate in the hackathon for which there is no registration fee.

The best technical solution emerging from the contest along with the prototype based on that will be awarded ₹50,000 as cash prize. Besides, the winner will get an opportunity to directly pitch the idea to secure the KSUM’s innovation grant of ₹12 lakh.

Moreover, participants with the best solutions relating to agriculture, including food production, will get an opportunity to take forward their research in association with CPCRI and eventually convert the ideas into commercially viable products.