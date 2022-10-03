Kerala

KSUM invites applications for Research Incubation Programme 

Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has invited applications for the Research Incubation Programme (RINP) that seeks to translate research-driven innovations into commercially viable technologies. 

The programme, in association with Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, will provide the selected applicants with a start-up grant of up to ₹5 lakh.  The aim is to generate more start-ups from the research community. The last date for applications is October 7. 

Research scholars/post-doctoral fellows/faculty members, and alumni of universities as well as colleges, scientists and post-graduates who have completed final-year projects from Kerala are eligible to apply.

Major focus areas of the programme include life sciences/biotechnology, healthcare, medical device technology, water conservation, environment, climatic change, nanotechnology, food and agriculture, fisheries, assistive technologies, energy/renewables, value addition/waste management, pharmaceutical science, business, tourism, artificial intelligence, machine learning, engineering, and rural technology. 

For registration, visit:  bit.ly/RINP-MGU. 

For more details, visit:  bit.ly/RINP-GUIDELINES or contact 9400039634.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 3, 2022 6:51:25 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/ksum-invites-applications-for-research-incubation-programme/article65966928.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY