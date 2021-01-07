KSUM calls for Idea Fest applications

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has invited applications for the Idea Fest that seeks to promote innovation and entrepreneurship among college students in the State. Applications may be submitted at www.bit.ly/ksumif2020 on or before January 25.

Those selected will qualify for the KSUM’s boot camp, where candidates may pitch their innovative ideas to an expert panel. The committee will refer the eligible projects to the KSUM, which will fund them on the basis of their stage of development.

The KSUM will also arrange lab facility to realise the model and give expert advice to the project teams. The KSUM is the State’s nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities.