Kerala

KSU stages protest against re-appointment of Vice Chancellor

Activists of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) staged a protest against Gopinath Ravindran, who returned to Kannur University after his re-appointment as Vice Chancellor, on Friday.

The activists blocked the entrance to the university when Mr. Ravindran arrived to join duty.

Opening the protest, KSU district president P. Muhammed Shammas said the re-appointment of Mr. Ravindran was an instance of favour done for appointing the wives of CPI(M) leaders in violation of norms. He said the re-appointment of Mr. Ravindran, overlooking the age criteria, would be legally challenged.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2021 1:16:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/ksu-stages-protest-against-re-appointment-of-vice-chancellor/article37713463.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY