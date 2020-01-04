KSU activists wave black flag at Governor

The police here on Saturday removed KSU activists who tried to wave black flag at Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on his way to inaugurate the VAIGA (Value Addition for Income Generation in Agriculture) exhibition.

The KSU activists tried to wave black flag at the Governor on the Palace road on his way from Ramanilayam to Thekkinkadu Maidan, the venue of the VAIGA. The activists were protesting against his controversial remarks in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The police had tightened the security in the city as the Governor and the Chief Minister had many programmes in the city on Saturday.

‘Stand not changed’

Earlier, while interacting with media persons on Friday night, the Governor said nobody can intimidate him from expressing his opinion. “I have faced even more severe threats before. But I will never change my stand. Some people said they will not allow me to step out. But I am still travelling,” he said.

“It’s my responsibility to see whether the Kerala Assembly functions according to the Constitution. According to the Constitution I am the head of the State. No State has the right to intervene in an Act passed by Parliament. The State is exceeding its limit. If they are against the Act, let them win power at the Centre. Then they can make an amendment,” Mr. Khan said.

“I respect differences of opinion of the people. I can tell you, Kerala people will not be affected by the Act,” he said.

The Governor, who reached the Thrissur railway station on Friday evening, was given tight security against the backdrop of the protests.