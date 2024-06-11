KSTA stages protest march to DGE office against laxity in filling posts

Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA) took out a demonstration to the office of the Director of General Education (DGE) here on Tuesday.

The march was taken out in protest against the laxity on the part of the DGE in filling vacant posts for the heads of various offices under the General Education Department and clearing backlog of files.

The pro-CPI(M) outfit accused senior officials in the office of the DGE to have adopted a passive stance towards the reforms being spearheaded by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The association faulted senior officials for having failed to fill the key posts prior to the school reopening. The DGE office had sought confidential reports for the promotion of head teachers only on May 30. A similar stance existed in making appointments and teacher transfers.

Numerous vacancies including two for regional deputy directors, five assistant directors, five deputy directors of education, 23 district educational officers, 130 principals, 175 high school head teachers, and 31 assistant educational officers remain vacant, pushing the General Education sector into disarray. Besides, four principal posts are yet to be filled in panchayat higher secondary schools, they claimed.

KSTA general secretary K. Badarunnisa inaugurated the protest. KSTA president D. Sudheesh, treasurer T.K.A. Shafi and secretary A. Najeeb also spoke.