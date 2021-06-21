KSRTC’s monthly salary bill to go up by ₹20 crore

The ailing Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will have to find ₹106 crore a month for the salary and allowances of the employees if the management goes by the claims raised by the three recognised unions of the State transport undertaking.

This was disclosed by KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director Biju Prabhakar at the meeting with three recognised unions of the employees for a pay revision pact held in the Secretariat on Monday in the presence of Transport Minister Antony Raju. At present, monthly salary bill of KSRTC is ₹86 crore.

The INTUC-affiliated Transport Democratic Federation (TDF), the BMS-affiliated Kerala State Transport Employees Sangh (KSTES) and the CITU-affiliated Kerala State Road Transport Employees Association’s individual demands and joint demands came up during the meeting.

The Minister said the government was committed to revising the salaries of KSRTC employees and that another meeting would be convened this week after looking into the financial implications to expedite wage revision.

It was decided that the management and the three recognised unions should come into an agreement with the salary, wages and service conditions before the next Cabinet meeting. The empanel list would be prepared and submitted to the government in a time-bound manner.

The last pay revision agreement signed between the management and the recognised employees’ unions had expired on February 28, 2016 and there has been no raise in emoluments since then.