KSRTC’s digital makeover gains momentum

The public transport system in the capital city will soon turn hi-tech, with Kerala State Road Transport Authorities (KSRTC) initiating steps for the digital makeover of the city buses by installing surveillance cameras and vehicle tracking systems (VTS).

According to a senior officer in the KSRTC, the Corporation has installed Vehicle Tracking System (VTS) on a pilot basis in five buses and soon the device will be installed on the remaining buses, which will allow passengers to keep track of the movement of city buses, their arrival at a designated points, and the route schedule.

Further, the tendering for installing surveillance cameras on the dashboard of the buses is in the final stage. Three companies have evinced interest in the project and once the tendering formalities are completed, all the city buses of the KSRTC will come under camera surveillance. The cameras on the buses, which can monitor drivers of the buses, passengers and road ahead, will be linked to an Integrated Command Control Center through which the authorities can monitor the movement of buses, passengers, traffic violations, etc. round the clock, says the officer.

The digital makeover is part of a project being implemented by KSRTC in association with Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL). Apart from the VTS and surveillance cameras, an Android-based electronic ticketing system will be introduced on selected buses in the first phases, which will have multiple payment options like smart card payment, wallet payment, travel card, cash, etc.

A passenger information system (PIS) to be installed inside the buses with display screens will also provide real-time information on the next bus stop besides making announcements. This is expected to enhance the security of passengers along with increasing the operational efficiency of the city buses, says the officer.

The initiative is estimated to cost around ₹30 crore for the public utility, while the State government had announced ₹20 crore in the last budget for introducing the GPS system, implementation of inventory, asset and fleet management modules, intelligent transport management system, and installation of CCTVs in KSRTC buses.