KSRTC to launch Grama Vandi for connectivity to rural areas

Free Samudra bus service for benefit of fisherwomen

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will launch a ‘Grama Vandi’ project to facilitate bus services to rural areas that are still unconnected, Minister for Transport Antony Raju has said.

In his reply to the discussion on demand for grants for transport in the revised budget for the current financial year, Mr. Raju said following talks with the Minister for Local Self-government it had been decided that the burden for the services would be shared so that services could be expanded to more areas.

The KSRTC, he said, was ready to ply as many buses as needed on routes decided by local bodies. Staff salary, maintenance cost, tax, and insurance would be borne by the KSRTC. Local bodies requiring Grama Vandi services need only pay fuel expenses. Smaller 24- or 32-seater buses would be arranged for rural roads, the Minister said. He expressed gratitude to Eldose P. Kunnapillil, MLA, for suggesting the name Grama Vandi.

The KSRTC along with the Fisheries Department would launch a free Samudra bus service in August for the benefit of fisherwomen travelling daily to sell fish.

Regular city circular services using low-floor buses would be launched for easy travel to offices, other institutions, and hospitals in cities. In the first phase, seven such circular services would start in Thiruvananthapuram city on August 17, Chingam 1, the Minister said. As many as 88 buses were being readied for this. A ticket for ₹50 would allow travel for 20 hours on these buses, he said.

The KSRTC, he said, in association with Supplyco planned to open supermarkets in KSRTC buildings. The first such supermarket would open at the KSRTC bus-complex in Thampanoor on August 17.

Facilities for the public to fill fuel through KSRTC pumps in 70 depots were also being launched. As part of the 100-day programme, eight such pumps would be launched next month. All expenses for this would be borne by oil companies. Besides income from rent and commission, services of 1,200 employees could be used in this sector.

In a change from the sorry condition of toilets in KSRTC depots, modern and clean toilets would come up in these facilities. Private participation in their operation was being considered, the Minister said.