KSRTC terminal work begins at Palakkad

The construction work of a new KSRTC terminal building began here on Tuesday, after several disputes and delays that lasted nearly five years.

Passengers reaching the KSRTC depot here had a tough time, as there were hardly any facilities for them since the existing buildings were demolished for construction of a new terminal.

KSRTC officials said the first phase of the construction would have bus bays, waiting rooms for passengers and KSRTC workers, a toilet complex, and a canteen. The construction is being done at a cost of ₹7.2 crore. The first phase will be completed with ₹5 crore from the asset development fund of Shafi Parambil, MLA.

Assistant Transport Officer T.A. Ubaid, controlling inspector P.S. Mahesh, and representatives of KSRTC management and unions were present at the work inauguration on Tuesday.

The bus waiting shed on the eastern side of the depot, which was demolished for the terminal construction, will be erected near the inter-State bus terminal. Buses to Coimbatore and Guruvayur will be shifted to this side.

KSRTC officials said that they had sought the permission of the Municipal authorities for parking the buses at Municipal Town Bus stand at night. They said the diesel bunk at the depot would be shifted in accordance with the progress of the work.

The front side of the depot will be covered with sheets. The half of the bypass road by the side of the KSRTC stand and the inter-State terminal will be used for conducting daily services. A meeting to be convened by the MLA will chalk out final plans of traffic diversions to ease the terminal work. Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) has been awarded the contract for construction of the terminal building. ULCCS officials said the work would be completed in 15 months.