KSRTC holds staff responsible for loss of ₹9.5 lakh

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has incurred a loss of ₹9.5 lakh due to the strike called by a section of employees in four depots in Thiruvananthapuram.

As per an order issued by the Corporation, the instruction to hold bus services clubbing the city services from Thiruvananthapuram city, Vikas Bhavan, Peroorkada, and Pappanamcode depots could not be executed on June 26 due to the non-cooperation of a section of employees, resulting in a total loss of ₹9,50,137 to the Corporation.

An internal probe conducted by the KSRTC inspector in-charge M. Binu of the Thiruvananthapuram Central Unit reported that the conduct of a section of employees—conductors and drivers—amounted to the violation of the rules and misconduct on the part of employees, apart from inconveniencing the passengers. The report also held 63 employees responsible for the losses incurred by the Corporation.