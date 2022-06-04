KSRTC employees to strike again from Monday

In protest against uncertainty over salary disbursal

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees will go on strike once again from Monday in protest against the uncertainty over disbursal of salary. The employees’ unions have walked out of a meeting called by KSRTC chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar after the management reportedly failed to give them any assurance with regard to salary disbursal.

The talks between the KSRTC CMD and the employees’ unions hit a dead end when the former informed that the salaries could be disbursed by only around June 20, citing the financial liabilities of the corporation. While the unions said despite having registered a record revenue of ₹193 crore last month, the attitude of the corporation that the employees will have to wait further to receive their salary could not be agreed on.

But the management was of the view that the salary would be disbursed once the State government provides the financial assistance to the corporation. Till then, the employees will have to wait. Following this, the union representatives walked out of the meeting, announcing their strike plans.

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions-affiliated Kerala State Road Transport Employees Association has announced that they would hold a sit-in in front of the KSRTC Chief Office in Thiruvananthapuram from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday without disrupting the KSRTC bus services. Indian National Trade Union Congress-led Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) general secretary V. Sivakumar said the TDF would also hold an indefinite fast in front of the chief office from June 6, seeking salary disbursal.

The employees’ outfit owing allegiance to the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) will also join hands with the striking unions, while the BMS-affiliated KST Employees Sangh has announced that it would hold protest programmes from Monday.

The employees of the corporation have been seeking salary credit before the 5th of every month.