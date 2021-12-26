KSRTC cuts online reservation charges

Rates reduced from ₹30 to ₹10

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced reduction in rates for online reservation for commuters from the New Year onwards.

The reservation charges have now been reduced from ₹30 to ₹10. There will be no cancellation charges for cancelling tickets till 72 hours before the journey.

Cancellation charges of 10% of the ticket base rate will be charged for cancelling tickets between 72 hours and 48 hours before the journey, while the same will be 25% for cancelling between 48 hours and 24 hours, 40% for cancelling between 24 hours and 12 hours and 50% for cancelling between 12 and 2 hours before the journey. Cancellation will not be allowed after the two-hour limit.

Change in reservation dates will be allowed for tickets booked from KSRTC franchises or counters. Through the link-ticket system, reservations can be made in two separate buses for connected travelling.

For booking tickets for more than four passengers, the reservation charges for only one person will be deducted. A reduction of 10% in the base ticket rate will be provided for booking the onward and return journey together.