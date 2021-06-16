KSRTC buses, boat services based on demand

The Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and State Water Transport Department will operate their services from Thursday based on the demand in the wake of the unlock measures announced by the government.

KSRTC buses will operate adhering to COVID-19 protocol and buses will not stop in the local bodies classified under ‘C’ and ‘D’ categories (TPR of 20% and above), Transport Minister Antony Raju said Wednesday.

The services will be to sectors where there is demand and more services will be operated on Friday and Monday, being the last day and first day of the week. On Saturday and Sunday, only essential bus services will be operated in view of the Statewide lockdown.

The long-distance services of the KSRTC will resume from Sunday so that commuters can reach the destination on Monday morning to attend work.

In the State Water Transport Department, only 50% of the schedules will be operated from a station from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Thursday, the Minister said.