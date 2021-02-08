KSRTC bus stolen from Kottarakara depot

In a repeat of a similar incident in 2017, a KSRTC bus from Kottarakara depot was reported missing and later found near Parippally. When RAC 354 (KL 15/7508) Venad bus was not found in its regular parking spot on Monday morning, the driver, who had left the bus near municipal office on Sunday night after the last service, informed the depot authorities.
After checking with other drivers, it was confirmed that the bus has been stolen and the officials approached Kottarakara police who filed a case.
While the search was on, the bus was found abandoned at Parippally.
“Though we have collected the CCTV footage, it’s difficult to identify the person driving the bus from the visuals,” said an official. In 2017 a drunk person had driven a KSRTC bus from Kollam depot to some distance after he found there were no frequent services to Attingal, his hometown, after midnight.
The driver was nabbed at Chinnakkada after he slammed the vehicle into an electric post.
