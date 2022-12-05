  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Japan vs Croatia, Round of 16 LIVE updates: Maeda goal puts Japan ahead in first half

KSHEC to organise conference on knowledge translation research

December 05, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) will organise a two-day cross-disciplinary National Conference of Experts and hands-on workshop on Knowledge Translation Research in Medical Sciences at the Cochin University for Science and Technology on December 16 and 17.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the programme that is aimed at reorienting the research sector to be competent in transforming knowledge into uses, services, property, and products by involving collaboration with multiple agencies.

The council has constituted a Knowledge Translation Research Advisory Committee– Medical Sciences to establish the knowledge translation centres. Renowned scientist M.S. Valiathan is the patron of the panel that will be jointly chaired by former director of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Samir K. Brahmachari and McMaster University (Canada) School of Medicine Distinguished Professor and cardiologist Salim Yusuf.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.