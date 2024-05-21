GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSEB reports extensive damage in Thiruvananthapuram

109 electricity posts damaged, 120 uprooted in inclement weather. Power lines snapped at 325 locations

Published - May 21, 2024 10:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
KSEB staff restoring electricity connection in an area in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEB) has reported extensive damage to its power infrastructure in Thiruvananthapuram district in the heavy rainfall and wind.

The section offices of Thiruvallam, Vizhinjam, Kottukal, Kalliyoor, Poozhikunnu, Kamukincode, Kanjiramkulam, Parassala, and Uchakkada have reported heavy damage to the power distribution network under their respective limits.

As many as 109 electricity posts have been damaged, while 120 were uprooted in the inclement weather. Power lines snapped at 325 locations as trees fell over them.

According to an official release, efforts are being made on a war footing to restore electricity wherever power outages have been reported. The employees of the KSEB have been working tirelessly to address the situation.

Complaints regarding power outages can be registered by calling KSEB’s toll-free customer care number 1912 or by sending a WhatsApp message to 9496001912.

