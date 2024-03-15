KSEB mulling incentives for advance payment on electricity charges

March 15, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With its finances under strain this summer, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) proposes to offer attractive incentives to consumers who are ready to make bulk payments in advance on their electricity charges.

Under the scheme, the KSEB proposes to offer attractively high rebates on payments made in advance for six months and one year. The details are yet to be finalised, KSEB officials said.

At present, KSEB offers 4% rebate on payments made in advance for one year and 2% on half-yearly payments.

The proposal was presented and received in-principle approval at a review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss the power situation on Thursday.

The scheme is expected to ensure much-needed cash flow to the KSEB, which is expecting huge financial commitments on power purchases during March, April and May.

Crosses 100 mu

Two weeks into March, the State is currently experiencing the highest consumption levels for the month. Daily electricity usage crossed 100 million units (mu) for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday.

Thursday’s consumption stood at 101.58 mu. The maximum demand touched 5,076 megawatts (MW), which is a record high for the State.

With consumption soaring, the KSEB is also planning to devise demand-side management strategies in collaboration with the Energy Management Centre, Kerala.