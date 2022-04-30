KSEB lifts curbs on power supply

Urges people to keep consumption down

Urges people to keep consumption down

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) said on Saturday that it has lifted the curbs on power supply in the State as alternative arrangements are in place to bridge shortfall. However, the State power utility has advised consumers to keep consumption down as much as possible between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The KSEB has made a ‘swap’ arrangement with Arunachal Pradesh Power Corporation Pvt Ltd for sourcing up to 550 MW, depending on requirement, for meeting peak-hour demand. The supply will start on May 3. The KSEB has also decided to source 100 MW at ₹17 per unit from Power Exchange India Ltd.

Following a shortage of 400 MW, the KSEB had imposed 15-minute load control measures on Thursday. On Friday, the power utility had decided to go for purchase of costlier power to tide over the shortage. Friday and Saturday were free of power curbs, KSEB officials said.

The full-time directors of the KSEB reviewed the coal availability in 17 thermal power stations across the country contracted to supply electricity to Kerala. They noted that five stations – Simhadri, Kudgi, Ramagundam, NTPL and JPL – have less than 25% of the required stock. These five stations account for 872.23 MW. Two other stations, Vallur TTP and Mejia, have less than 30% of the required stock. They account for 138.28 MW.

On Friday, KSEB officials, citing inputs from NTPC, noted that the coal shortage in thermal plants in the country was likely to last till October-November this year. On Saturday, the KSEB director board decided to recommend the State government to urge the Centre to replenish coal stocks at the earliest.