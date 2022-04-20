KSEB closely watching coal shortage

Power imports to State at normal pace says, says CMD

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is closely monitoring the coal situation in thermal plants outside the State in the wake of warnings regarding an impending crisis.

As of Wednesday, none of the thermal plants which supply power to the KSEB have reported a shortage of coal, but the situation calls for close watching. Power imports to the State progressed at a normal pace on Wednesday, KSEB Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) B. Ashok said.

“As such, none of our captive or contracted plants have reported a shortage of coal. But we have to watch the situation,’‘ Mr. Ashok said, responding to reports that several States were facing power shortages with low levels of coal inventories affecting generation in coal-based thermal plants.

Daily demand

Kerala depends heavily on power imports to meet its daily demand. The daily average consumption ranges between 80 and 85 million units, of which internal generation accounts for just 25-30 mu. The balance is made up of imports from central generating stations, long-term agreements and purchases via exchanges.

The daily consumption in Kerala had shown a decrease last week after strengthened summer rainfall brought cool weather. This week, however, consumption is back to summer season levels following a dip in rainfall and the day temperatures soaring. The consumption stood at 82.97 mu on Monday and 84.21 mu on Tuesday, after dipping to 76 mu and 77 mu last week.

Storage position

The storage position in the reservoirs of hydroelectric projects was ''satisfactory,'' KSEB officials said. As of Tuesday, the combined storage stood at 42%, equivalent to 1,732 mu, the second highest since 2016-17.

On Wednesday, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty, addressing a press conference here, drew attention to the reports on coal shortage. Such scenarios underscore the need for the State to increase internal generation capacity.

Mr. Krishnankutty added that power projects worth 127 MW were completed after the present LDF government came to power. Of this, hydel projects accounted for 14.5 MW. By 2022-end, hydel projects worth a combined 148 MW will be completed, he said.