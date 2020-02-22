KRSA to chalk out ways to curb accidents

The Kerala Road Safety Authority (KRSA) will convene an emergency meeting here on Tuesday to chalk out strategies to prevent occurrences similar to the Avinashi bus accident in the State.

Though the meeting was convened in the wake of the tragic incident that claimed 19 lives, official sources said the contributing factors that lead to such accidents would be discussed at the meeting that would be attended by the Ministers for Transport and Public Works as well as senior officials of various departments and enforcement agencies.

The incident has brought heavy vehicles, particular container lorries, under a scanner with their unregulated movement having led to several accidents in recent times. The lack of an effective mechanism to ensure that the freights are not loaded beyond prescribed limits has also been flagged.

According to Road Safety Commissioner N. Shankar Reddy, the meeting will seek to evolve steps to ensure that road safety rules are adhered to by heavy vehicle drivers. Besides, the possibility of imparting training for drivers would also be considered, he said.

The meeting will discuss the findings and recommendations of the parallel inquiries that were instituted by the Motor Vehicles Department and the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation into the incident.

With the truck driver suspected to have dozed off at the wheel, the accident has also brought into focus the threats posed by driving for long periods, while being deprived of adequate rest. The meeting will study the feasibility of re-introducing an earlier provision for two drivers in container trucks and tankers. The need to construct lorry bays and identify spaces at regular intervals for the purpose is also likely to figure at the meeting.

Having taken cognizance of media reports that had highlighted inadequacies in ensuring road safety in various parts of the State, the authority would delineate responsibilities to be taken up by the police, transport, public works and other departments and agencies such as the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC), an official said.